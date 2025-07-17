Bolds are best reads, *Bolds are best of the best.

Soviet / Russian History & the Cold War

*To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement, Benjamin Nathans, 2024. Covered in an upcoming podcast. A masterful book. For a taste:

Samizdat provided not just new things to read, but new modes of reading. There was binge reading: staying up all night pouring through a sheath of onion-skin papers because you'd been given twenty-four hours to consume a novel that Volodia was expecting the next day, and because, quite apart from Volodia's expectations, you didn't want that particular novel in your apartment for any longer than necessary. There was slow-motion reading: for the privilege of access to a samizdat text, you might be obliged to return not just the original but multiple copies to the lender. This meant reading while simultaneously pounding out a fresh version of the text on a typewriter, as a thick raft of onion-skin sheets alternating with carbon paper slowly wound its way around the platen, line by line, three, six, or as many as twelve deep. "Your shoulders would hurt like a lumberjack's," recalled one typist. Experienced samizdat readers claimed to be able to tell how many layers had been between any given sheet and the typewriter's ink ribbon. There was group reading: for texts whose supply could not keep up with demand, friends would gather and form an assembly line around the kitchen table, passing each successive page from reader to reader, something impossible to do with a book. And there was site-specific reading: certain texts were simply too valuable, too fragile, or too dangerous to be lent out. To read Trotsky, you went to this person's apartment; to read Orwell, to that person's. However and wherever it was read, samizdat delivered the added frisson of the forbidden. Its shabby appearance—frayed edges, wrinkles, ink smudges, and traces of human sweat—only accentuated its authenticity. Samizdat turned reading into an act of transgression. Having liberated themselves from the Aesopian language of writers who continued to struggle with internal and external censors, samizdat readers could imagine themselves belonging to the world's edgiest and most secretive book club. Who were the other members, and who had held the very same onion-skin sheets that you were now holding? How many retypings separated you from the author?

*The Gulag Archipelago, Vol. 1: An Experiment in Literary Investigation, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, 1973. Survivor and stylist. Energy and humanity sparks though the prose.

Look around you—there are people around you. Maybe you will remember one of them all your life and later eat your heart out because you didn't make use of the opportunity to ask him questions. And the less you talk, the more you'll hear. Thin strands of human lives stretch from island to island of the Archipelago. They intertwine, touch one another for one night only in just such a clickety-clacking half-dark car as this and then separate once and for all. Put your ear to their quiet humming and the steady clickety-clack beneath the car. After all, it is the spinning wheel of life that is clicking and clacking away there.

*To Run the World: The Kremlin’s Cold War Bid for Global Power, Sergey Radchenko, 2024. Covered in a two-parter.

Unwanted Visionaries: The Soviet Failure in Asia at the End of the Cold War, Sergey Radchenko, 2014.

Apple in China. Patrick McGee, 2025. Covered in a pod here.

China & East Asia

*The Party’s Interests Come First: The Life of Xi Zhongxun, Father of Xi Jinping, Joseph Torigian, 2025. A China book at the level we get only a few times a decade. A true must read for anyone hoping to deeply understand the CCP and Chinese 20th century history. Covered in a podcast here.

A Dragon’s Head and a Serpent’s Tail: Ming China and the First Great East Asian War, 1592-1598, Kenneth M. Swope, 2009. Inspired by the Yasheng Huang shows.

Hideyoshi, man. A letter he sends to the Koreans before he invades them…

Whenever and against whomever I have waged war, the victory has always been mine. The lands and districts invaded by me have always been conquered. Now our empire has entered upon a period of peace and prosperity, and the people are enjoying a benevolent rule. Lonely old men and forlorn widows are all well provided for. Both the national wealth and that of individuals has been so greatly augmented that it is unparalleled in our history. Since the nation’s founding, our empire has never before witnessed such glory as that of our imperial court and such splendor as that of our imperial capital. However, human life in this world is brief. . . . I am not willing to spend the remaining years of my life in the land of my birth. According to my idea, the empire that I would create should not be separated by mountains and seas, but should include them all. In starting my conquest, I plan that our forces should proceed to the country of the Great Ming and compel the people there to adopt our customs and manners. Then that vast country, consisting of more than four hundred provinces, would enjoy our imperial protection and benevolence for millions of years to come. I have in mind a plan of conquest which shall surely be carried to a successful ending. Your kingdom has taken the lead among the continental states by sending an envoy to our court, thus showing reverence to our throne. You have acted in accordance with the wise saying of the ancients that one who has foresight and is humble and cautious will always be free from grief and worry. . . . You, King of Korea, are hereby instructed to join us when we proceed to [the country of the] Great Ming at the head of all your fighting men. You may thereby further renew your pledge of service due to us as a neighboring state. Our sole desire is to have our glorious name revered in the three countries [of China, Korea, and Japan].

Swope writes: “while some of Hideyoshi’s statements to foreign rulers are overbearing to the point of laughter, it seems likely that he, like so many great conquerors, truly believed in his destiny and ability to overcome all odds.”

People used to be so petty too!

Hideyoshi at that time was on campaign, so the envoys had to await his return. But this was not the first indignity they had suffered. When they first got to Tsushima, the Koreans were treated discourteously in their eyes, for Sō Yoshitoshi’s retainers had brought him into a banquet hall in a palanquin, then Sō proceeded to sit in an elevated position. This infuriated Kim Sŏngil, who stormed out, exclaiming, “These barbarians really have no sense of propriety and cannot distinguish between higher and lower officials.

Under the Nuclear Shadow: China’s Information-Age Weapons in International Security, Fiona S. Cunningham, 2025. Covered in a pod here.

Beyond Power Transitions: The Lessons of East Asian History and the Future of U.S.-China Relations, David Kang and Xinru Ma. Covered in a pod here.

House of Huawei: The Secret History of China’s Most Powerful Company, Eva Dou, 2025. Covered in a pod here.

Israel & Jewish Studies

Rebbe: The Life and Teachings of Menachem M. Schneerson, the Most Influential Rabbi in Modern History, Joseph Telushkin, 2014.

Fascinating less for any particular advice he gave people or viewpoints about Judaism or politics and more rather how and why people held him in such esteem. We already have something close to a Rebbe we can consult 24/7 in our pockets but no-one feels like asking ChatGPT a personal question deserves the weight and reverence that a private meeting with or letter from the Rebbe does.

Why? Meetings were scheduled months in advance and all after dark, with many occuring after midnight following a multi-hour long build up as you wait in line. “You saw the Rebbe when the rest of the world was asleep.” All who went through this ordeal came primed with the understanding that the Rebbe has access to deep spiritual knowledge and decades of learning of a religion you hold in high regard.

When you finally get your meeting, for the time you’re together he interacts with you as if you’re the only other person in the world. “The Rebbe’s most striking physical characteristic, the one most often commented upon, particularly by those who met him in yechidus, were his eyes; in Swados’s case, he recalled how ‘the pale blue eyes remain fixed upon [me] with an unblinking directness that could be disconcerting.’”

Clinton could do this too: Game recognize game, from Obama in 2009: “Now, I think everyone knows what it’s like when Bill Clinton asks you to make a commitment. He looks you in the eye … he makes you feel like you’re the only person in the room.”.

McChrystal is the only person I’ve sat in the same room with whose gaze made me feel this way. Six weeks after getting fired in Afghanistan he’s teaching a seminar at Yale and sitting down with me to talk about some sophomore about a mediocre paper idea. I don’t think this is a thing people can fake—this breed is that curious and able to live in the moment.

The fact that someone important took the time to care about your situation means something that you can’t get from Scarlett Johannsen in Her.

The case involved a seventeen-year-old girl who was having extreme emotional difficulties, involving issues of rebellion and serious doubts about faith and religious practice—‘the typical kinds of things that you find among teenagers, but in this case quite severe and for some reason.’ The young woman herself would often write to the Rebbe and then share and review with the young rabbi the responses she received. Kaplan was amazed at the speed with which the Rebbe responded to the girl’s letters—sometimes within hours, never longer than a day. One exchange of letters remains vivid to Kaplan: the young woman had written an extended letter describing the continuing emotional turmoil and constant anguish she was experiencing, and the Rebbe, in turn, responded that he felt her pain. Kaplan recalls the impact of these words: the girl felt that there was a person who actually did feel what she was going through and truly wanted to help her; from that point on, her life slowly started to turn around. To this day, Kaplan remains staggered that the Rebbe—a man known to receive hundreds of letters a day—placed himself in this situation with such intensity, ‘answering the girl’s letters back and forth…and doing so within a day, and sometimes within hours.’

, the Rebbe “was known to personally open all letters addressed to him.”

Productivity hacks brought to you by the Rebbe.

His father-in-law taught him the secret of “success with time,” a technique that the Frierdiker Rebbe had learned from his father, the Rebbe Rashab: The first prerequisite for fulfilling one’s responsibilities is to fully grasp that a person can never add to the amount of time in the day or the night. Since time is finite, the only way we can carry out all that we need to do is to utilize whatever time we do have to its full capacity; this means giving our entire focus—our full concentration—to whatever we are doing at that moment. Therefore, while working on one task, “we must regard anything else we have done before and anything that we are planning to do later as totally insignificant.”

This was a good line. Or maybe I just don’t consume enough chicken soup.

Rabbi Zev Segal, a community activist, encountered a similar, though subtly different, response. After a long career in the rabbinate, Segal went to work for the Memorial Foundation for Jewish Culture. Once, as he was getting ready to depart on an overseas mission, he received a call from Rabbi Hodakov, with a request from the Rebbe that he fulfill a certain assignment. Segal agreed to do so, although he eventually found the task requested by the Rebbe to be much more difficult than he had anticipated, and even a bit dangerous. When he returned, he said, “I came back and gave the Rebbe a report and I concluded that the Rebbe should know that this was not an easy task for me. It was, rather, very difficult. The Rebbe looked at me quizzically and said, ‘Rabbi Segal, since when did you make a contract with the Almighty for an easy life?’ At a speech delivered after the Rebbe’s death, Segal explained how this one, seemingly throw-away line, uttered in fewer than ten seconds, permanently affected him. Even though a task will not be easy, each of us must do what we know we were put on earth to do.

“If the Nazis had murdered Jews with Zyklon B gas because it was cheap, a few pennies for each person they suffocated, the Rebbe wanted to elevate the value of human life…I recall him saying something to the effect that even capturing the Kotel ha‑Ma‘aravi (Western Wall) was not worth losing one innocent Israeli soldier’s life.”

And I found this quirk endearing.

For the Rebbe, the desire to choose positive words was so deeply ingrained that he hesitated to use terms like “evil,” even when describing something that was…The Rebbe’s search for non-negative language went well beyond anything traditional Jewish texts might have intended. He apparently believed that words with bad connotations could trigger harmful associations even in the most innocent contexts. He avoided the word “undertake,” lest it evoke “undertaker.” And, no matter how great the pressure to finish a project, he never referred to the due date as a “deadline.” Once “deadline” is removed from one’s vocabulary, a natural alternative is “due date,” with “deadline” connoting death and “due date” connoting birth.

*Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil, Hannah Arendt, 1963. I would have read this years ago if anyone told me how funny it was! As she wrote to a friend, “You are the only reader to understand what otherwise I have never admitted—namely that I wrote Eichimann in Jerusalem in a curious state of euphoria.” It shows and is so much better for it.

World-historically funny.

Extended excerpts here in my Tel Aviv writeup.

I paired this with Radio Treason: The Trials of Lord Haw-Haw, the British Voice of Nazi Germany, Rebecca West, 2025.

Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel's Targeted Assassinations, Ronen Bergman, 2018. Love how sourced this book is, mostly by people who did cool secret shit for years, retired, and now want to tell the world how cool the secret shit they did was. His conclusion that the incredible tactical successes have helped cover up for massive strategic failues seems a little premature in light of Israel eliminating Hezbollah and tbd on Iran…though if Iran ends up with the bomb in two years the thesis will have been all too true. Deserves a new edition!

World War II

Eastern Front

*The Stahel Arc

Operation Barbarossa and Germany’s Defeat in the East, David Stahel, 2009

Operation Typhoon: Hitler’s March on Moscow, October 1941, David Stahel, 2013

Kiev 1941: Hitler’s Battle for Supremacy in the East, David Stahel, 2012

The Battle for Moscow, David Stahel, 2015

Retreat from Moscow: A New History of Germany’s Winter Campaign, 1941-1942, David Stahel, 2019

Hitler’s Panzer Generals: Guderian, Hoepner, Reinhardt and Schmidt Unguarded, David Stahel, 2023

Operational history does not get more grounded and gripping than this. The enormity of the Eastern Front from a manpower, space, and materiel perspective even after consuming all these books is still too much for my brain to get around. He also weaves in enough human color to let you start to develop a feel for the experience of the soldiers and officers.

Once Moscow survived the initial push in 1941, which Stahel convincingly argues wasn’t really even all that close-run a thing due to the Nazis burning their mechanized army and didn’t really have any contingency plan…

Industrial weight and, as Williamson Murray called it, the Nazis “strategic myopia” completely washes out always beats out tactical and operational creativity if you’re committed to staying in the fight over a long enough time horizon.

In November 1941 Stalin confidently exclaimed: ‘Modern war is a war of motors. The war will be won by the one who produces the most motors. The combined motor production of the USA, Britain, and the USSR is at least three times that of Germany.’ In fact the combined motor production of the three Allied powers was far in excess of Stalin’s three-fold estimate. The remaining years of the war continued to see a commanding Allied lead in armament production, dooming Germany to eventual defeat by sheer weight of arms. The ebb and flow of bat­tlefield successes affected only the length of the war, not its eventual outcome.

Oh, and it’s never a good look when you feel like you had it worse than a Napoleonic soldier.

Brilliant page of analysis here.

A death cult means living soldiers aren’t important.

The most nauseating bit of all this military history was reading Heinz Guderian’s love letters.

War is the fucking worst.

The Soviet Union at War 1941-1945, David R. Stone, 2010 + lots of David Stone articles.

The Military History of the Soviet Union, Robin Higham, 2002.

All this I cover in an upcoming podcast with Stahel and David Stone together (that’s still looking for a sponsor! Hit me up!)

Espionage & Intelligence

The Billion Dollar Spy: A True Story of Cold War Espionage and Betrayal, David E. Hoffman, 2015

The Illegals: Russia’s Most Audacious Spies and Their Century-Long Mission to Infiltrate the West, Shaun Walker, 2025.

Military History & Theory

Men Against Fire: The Problem of Battle Command in Future War, S. L. A. Marshall, 1947. The guy has a weird relationship with the truth, but still worth reading for the unique perspective on WWII infantry combat. Lots of aphorisms that sound right?

The most common cause of psychological shock, however, is a partial victory. The adage that "the weakest point fol­lows success" is a fundamental truth of minor tactics and the danger is always greatest when the success is easily won. Success is disarming. Tension is the normal state of mind and body in combat. When the tension suddenly relaxes through the winning of a first objective, troops are apt to be pervaded by a sense of extreme well-being and there is apt to ensue laxness in all of its forms and with all of its dangers. The ideal relation­ship between a commander and his subordinate is nowhere better illustrated than in a passage from the letter of instruc­tion wherein Grant told Sherman to proceed to the destruc­tion of Johnston's Army: "I do not propose to lay down for you a plan of campaign: but simply to lay down the work it is desirable to have done and leave you free to execute it in your own way."

Great Captains Unveiled, B. H. Liddell Hart, 1927.

Reputations, 10 Years After, B.H. Liddell Hart, 1928. Hart at 33 years old delivers a hundred pages of scorching takes on the leading WWI generals. France’s Joffre “not a general but a national nerve-sedative”. Von Falkenhayn “The ablest and most scientific general, ‘penny-wise, pound-foolish,’ who ever ruined his country.” Luttendorf was “the Robot Napoleon.” Hart would have killed it on substack.

A Savage War: A Military History of the Civil War, Williamson Murray and Wayne Wei-Siang Hsieh, 2016. Covered in a podcast to come!

Economics, Technology & Innovation

Abundance, Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, 2025. Covered in a pod with Dan Wang, Ezra, and Derek.

Learning by Doing: The Real Connection between Innovation, Wages, and Wealth, James Bessen, 2015

Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare, Edward Fishman, 2025. Covered in a pod.

Traffic: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral, Ben Smith, 2023. If we thought the race to clicks was brain-warping, just wait until we have AI friends that optimize for engagement and microtransactions.

Kissinger the Negotiator: Lessons from Dealmaking at the Highest Level, James K. Sebenius and Nicholas Burns, 2018. Written almost like a business book, “what lessons can we learn from Kissinger the negotiator,” but if you get over that there’s good diplomatic archival work in here. Covered briefly in a pod here.

Best bits were about the 4D chess he used on Rhodesia to try to get them to change their ways.

Loved this bit about how trilateral leverage unlocked a ton in the US-China relationship.

Dobrynin also was probably more into Kissinger than he should have been. Zhou Enlai would never be caught glazing like this, clearly Kissinger’s superior on the political mindgames front.

The 1920s

Only Yesterday: An Informal History of the 1920s, Frederick Lewis Allen, 1931.

did a great job summarizing this book

Bubble in the Sun: The Florida Boom of the 1920s and How It Brought on the Great Depression, Christopher Knowlton, 2020. The best part about history books is even if they aren’t great as long as someone has spent real time in the archives and has a decent eye you’re bound to learn things! Good sociological details on really rich people in the 1920s and architecture.

At the very top of the social heap were those who arrived in Florida by private yacht or, better yet, in their own private railcar. During this period, which fell at the end of the Gilded Age, “The near­est thing to a real aristocracy in America was the private-car peerage,” ac­cording to the New Yorker writer Alva Johnston, “and Palm Beach had the world’s most snobbish rail road yard—a Newport-on-wheels, an exalted trailer camp for the gold-encrusted Pullmans of the New World nobility.”

Nothing changes.

Popular resorts, it was commonly thought, had an almost Darwinian evolution: first, they were discovered by writers, artists, and academics; following them came the “nice” millionaires, who didn’t flaunt their wealth and valued their privacy; these were then followed by the “naughty” millionaires, who did flaunt their wealth by building extravagant houses, opening social clubs, throwing grand balls, and, in general, consuming conspicuously. The latter was the moment when an architect on the scene could succeed beyond his wildest imaginings—and Florida was rapidly approaching that stage. In the social historian Cleveland Amory’s view, there was one final step in this evolution, which he simply, and aptly, described as “trouble.”… Restrictions against buying property or frequenting the hotels often applied to Jews as well as blacks. Anti-Semitism had been on the rise since the arrival in the United States of large numbers of Jewish immi­grants from Eastern Europe starting in the 1880s. Exceptions to the restric­tions were often made for wealthy or prominent “assimilated” Jews who ran investment banks or successful corporations. Fisher’s correspondence in later years is full of letters of exception he wrote for friends such as yeast company president Julius Fleischmann, taxicab magnate John Hertz, and department store mogul Bernard Gimbel, granting them access to his ho­tels or privileges at his clubs. Fisher liked to think of himself as a fair per­son, staunchly unbiased, but for business purposes, he was quite willing to share in the prevailing bigotry of the day. It wasn’t until 1948 that the US Supreme Court eventually ruled such race covenants unenforceable. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 would ban the practice altogether.

Cool kids got divorced in Paris.

Elizabeth left for Europe around September 5 on the liner Homeric, accompanied by her best friend, presumably to vacation for a month and then to establish domicile in Paris for a quickie Paris divorce—a favored method for the wealthy to part ways during those years. As the lawyer Frank Shutts explained to Carl Fisher, whose marriage was in similar trou­ble, “the French court will grant divorce decrees up on the general proposi­tion that two people do not want to live together anymore.”

Retvrn actually looks like advertising “social supremacy” in your real estate brochures.

‘Social supremacy and fi­nancial solidarity are assured to Boca Raton by the wealth and standing, the character and achievement of its proprietary sponsors. These men and women of world-standing in society, finance, and affairs know that the best of democracy is the flower of genuine aristocracy. They therefore invite men and women of substance and standing to participate in their unique undertaking.’

You used to be able to get sued for ‘breach of promise’ if a guy renegged on marrying you.

They built ‘foreign villages’ in Coral Gables just like Huawei did with its campus. Here’s a photo of the Chinese one refurbished today:

Bruce Catton on the 50’s, good line but not surprising from a Civil War historian: “All the old rules seemed to be vanishing in the twenties. In exchange came a strange new world both gaudy and sad.”

Ex-Wife, Ursula Parrott, 1929. Vivid and gripping proto-Nora Ephron. You really have to wait until the 1920s to read prose that feels completely modern, and this alongside some early Fitzgerald passes the threshold for me.

Grab Bag

They Flew: A History of the Impossible, Carlos M. N. Eire, 2023. Fun read of a careful and writerly historian who takes seriously claims of levitation in the late Middle Ages.

Every age and culture has its own unquestionable beliefs, and our own tends to prize the rationality and superiority of unbelief as one of its core beliefs, especially in regard to denying the existence of a supernatural dimension. Such unquestionable pervasive beliefs—Troelstch’s “social facts”—which William Blake called “mind-forged manacles” in 1794 and Max Weber spoke of as the “steel-hard casing” or an “iron cage” a century later, are difficult to detect and acknowledge, for they frame our thinking and are very much like the air we breathe, which we take for granted as much as an octopus takes water for granted. And even when perceived for what they are—as difficult as that is to do—these manacles and cages are even harder to discard or annihilate.

Monasticism itself is deeply rooted in holy foolishness because of its rejection of worldly values, which can make every monk or nun seem insane, or even a raving lunatic. The Cistercian luminary Saint Bernard of Clairvaux (1090–1153), who greatly admired Antony the Great, captured the essence of monastic foolishness brilliantly in one of his letters:

For what else do worldlings think we are doing but playing about, when what they desire most on earth, we flee, and what they flee, we desire? We are like jesters and tumblers, who, with heads down and feet up, exhibit extraordinary behaviour by standing or walking on their hands, and thus draw all eyes to themselves. But ours is not the play of children or of the theatre, which excites lust and represents sordid acts in the effeminate and shameful contortions of the actors. No, ours is a joyous game, decent, grave, and admirable, delighting the gaze of the heavenly onlookers.

Strong writing here:

Discerning the difference between the natural and the supernatural or between genuine and fraudulent miracle claims can become immensely difficult, if not impossible, for the clerical elites in charge of ensuring the purity of the faith, as well as for the laity, including crowned monarchs. Inevitably, given the devil’s reputation as the ultimate trickster—the fact that he was “a liar and the father of lies,”1 ever eager to cause trouble—he, too, could more easily wheedle his way into the picture. Such was the dilemma faced by early modern Catholicism when miracles became a highly valued feature of Catholic identity as well as a polemical weapon to wield against Protestants and skeptics of all stripes. It was a vexing conundrum, and a painful one, for it required doubting, and doubt always rubs faith raw. Sorting the genuinely divine from the fraudulent or demonic was an ordeal that also required intellectual, emotional, psychological, and spiritual fortitude on the part of all involved in the process. Teresa of Avila, Joseph of Cupertino, and María de Ágreda were liminal avatars of the impossible, suspended between the divine and demonic, their sanctity revered and questioned simultaneously, perfectly poised to play the role of tricksters acting as agents of the devil, the ultimate trickster. All three bore the brunt of doubt and survived their ordeal. But many other liminal “living saints” who claimed similar impossible feats did not survive intense scrutiny. We will never know how many, exactly, since so many of the Inquisition’s records have been lost, but it is undeniable that in the surviving records, those found guilty of fraud or diabolical mischief do outnumber those who were not. Consequently, to fully understand the context in which belief in impossible feats was forged, one must also consider cases of ostensibly holy individuals whose impossible feats failed to be recognized as genuinely divine; that is, one must take into account cases in which doubt and reason trumped faith.

And it was dangerous to go for sainthood! Tough as its one of the few ways for lay women to have an exciting life. See the story of Sor María, who was on the sainthood track until she got got.

All in all, [the Insquisition] concluded, María’s wounds were a miracle of “supernatural origin and beyond the ability of all human artifice.” The chief lesson to be learned from their report, they concluded, was that the miracles made possible by the Catholic faith testify to its genuinely divine character and that Sor María’s miracles had been ordained by God “to awaken those who are asleep during these times when malice reigns supreme.” María had prevailed once again. After receiving this report, Master General Sixto Fabri declared all the accusations against María to be false. She was no fraud, after all, but a genuinely holy stigmatic and worthy of admiration. Shortly after this pronouncement was made, María was reelected prioress of La Anunciada, apparently well on her way to heaven, ultimately, and to a privileged place of honor in the Catholic Church. But Fabri had made one decision that undermined the results of the past three investigations: he refused to punish or expel those nuns who had “falsely” accused María of fraud.107 With her enemies still surrounding her, María had no real chance of avoiding conflict. Complaints kept flowing, many of which had more to do with her lack of humility and her poor leadership than with feigned miracles.

But she got re-investigated thanks to politics…

If the Spanish Armada blessed by María had been successful rather than a humiliating disaster, she might have escaped further scrutiny, at least for a few years. But the Armada’s annihilation was doubly harmful for her. First, it raised new questions about her holiness and miracle-working powers since her blessing of the armada had obviously failed. Then, by giving the Portuguese some hope for their own cause—including the possibility of a successful English invasion led by the contender Antonio—that colossal defeat pulled María into the realm of conspiracies, willingly and unwillingly.

And it didn’t end well! The Inquisition, who contrary to reputation was remarkably diligent and even scientific in looking into miracle claims looking for multiple witnesses and weighing higher the views of not particularly pious people, took another look and concluded…

All of her prolonged ecstasies and trances had been faked; the stigmata on her head were small self-inflicted wounds; the stigmata on her hands, feet, and chest had been painted on; the cross-shaped bloodstains she produced were carefully crafted using blood from self-inflicted wounds; her levitations had been accomplished with the aid of thick-soled footgear known as chapines and wooden poles hidden from view under her habit; and her halos and luminescence had all been produced through the manipulation of lamps and mirrors. And so on. Not a single miracle had been genuine, even those healings that had supposedly occurred through her agency, which she now attributed to the faith of those who believed in her.115 In addition, she also confessed that she had feigned her pain during previous inspections of her wounds, knowing that this ruse would prevent the examiners from scouring them vigorously enough to take off the paint, and that she never thought anyone would ever dare to give her a scrubbing such as the one that revealed her duplicity. Unlike Magdalena de la Cruz, who had immediately blamed the devil for her duplicity as soon as her fraudulence was discovered, Sor María insisted that she alone deserved blame. When pressed to ferret out the devil, she repeatedly held firm: nothing she had done whatsoever was demonically induced or the result of some pact with the devil. All she would admit was that she had excelled as an actress and illusionist and that her sole aim had been to gain admiration as a saint and mystic, for purely selfish reasons. On November 7, 1588, the Inquisition passed sentence on María, declaring her guilty of “trickery and deceit” through her own “artifice and invention.” Consigning her to “perpetual incarceration” at a convent outside Lisbon, the inquisitors ordered her to spend the rest of her life continually doing penance, shut off from contact with the outside world. In addition, they decreed that all physical objects and pseudo-sacramentalia related to her were to be destroyed—images, books, manuscripts, crosses, beads, cloths, and any such items—to make it seem “as if they had never existed.”

When Brains Dream: Exploring the Science and Mystery of Sleep, Antonio Zadra and Robert Stickgold, 2021

The Scapegoat: The Brilliant Brief Life of the Duke of Buckingham, Lucy Hughes-Hallett, 2024. I will read anything Lucy writes.

Ex Supra, Tony Stark, 2022. Covered in a pod here.