ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Breaking Huawei + Tariffs Done Right with SemiAnalysis and Asianometry
0:00
-34:17

Breaking Huawei + Tariffs Done Right with SemiAnalysis and Asianometry

Jordan Schneider

Dylan Patel is a man on a mission. We get into how:

  • Huawei is giving NVIDIA a run for their money

  • What USG needs to do about it

  • What smart semiconductor tariff policy would look like

  • o3

Outtro Music, a little texas country for you all:

Ernest Tubb, Walking the Floor Over You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQIRRReZIls

Hank Thompson, Wild Side of Life https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPvARPfquPc

And a completely wild post-WWII song I did not feel comfortable putting on the feed but worth a listen for the wtf factor: Ernest Tubb, Filipino Baby https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WXnoCyKGw8&pp=0gcJCdgAo7VqN5tD

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