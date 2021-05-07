Can China Win a War Over Taiwan? Plus Eve Online

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Thomas Shugart joined me and Eric Lofgren on another cross-over episode of ChinaAcquisitionTalk. Thomas spent 25 years in the US Navy and is currently an adjunct senior fellow at CNAS.

This possibility is made more dangerous considering the rise of China’s military, particularly in long-range missiles, bombers, and navy. The expansion of the PLA Navy over the last five years as been nearly identical to the legendary 1980s Reagan build-up. “For all the talk of them being next generation swarming and unmanned,” Thomas said, “they sure are bending a lot of iron building ships.”

You can find some of Tom's writing on his CNAS page, including his War on the Rocks article, All about EVE: What virtual forever wars can teach us about the future of combat. His statement to the US-China economic and security review commission is here. He's on Twitter at tshugart3.

Intro Music:

PLA Rocket Force theme song! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TG1J8R3kweU

Outtro Music: 当地人— Ansrj 李尔新Lilshin 孟子 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqFgUFwxHiY

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