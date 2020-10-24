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ChinaTalk
CCP Influence Ops in Japan: Everywhere Yet Nowhere in Particular
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CCP Influence Ops in Japan: Everywhere Yet Nowhere in Particular

'' is the title of latest report. We discuss China's tactics in trying to influence Japanese politics and society as well as what makes Japan uniquely resistant to the CCP's charms. I made a 20-minute megamix of Japanese city pop and trap for you...
Jordan Schneider

'Everywhere Yet Nowhere in Particular' is the title of Devin Stewart's latest report. We discuss China's tactics in trying to influence Japanese politics and society as well as what makes Japan uniquely resistant to the CCP's charms.

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I made a 20-minute megamix of Japanese city pop and trap for you all at the end! If you want the tracklist in the form of a top-secret ChinaTalk YouTube playlist, just start supporting ChinaTalk!

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