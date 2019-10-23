Chasing the dragon: Fentanyl, China, and the opioid crisis

Puzzled by rising drug deaths at raves in the United States, author and investigative journalist Ben Westhoff set out to find answers. A Google search for “Buy fentanyl in China” took him down a rabbit hole that led to a face-to-face meeting with the CEO of a company selling fentanyl on Skype “all day long” and a drug lab in Shanghai. Ben tells Jordan the remarkable story.

5:06: The digital rabbit hole

9:20: Want to make fentanyl? Just Google it.

13:57: Between Heisenberg and Pfizer

22:17: How suppliers dodge U.S. Customs

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