China + AI = Military advantage?

How advanced is China's AI ecosystem and how much of it has military applicability? For a Department of Defense perspective, former DOD staffer and current CSIS fellow Greg Allen talks us through AI technology in China.
Co-hosting is Eric Lofgren of the podcast AcquisitionTalk.
We discuss
AI usage in the war in Ukraine
China's strategy for AI up to 2030
The military applications of AI technology
How China's mixing of commercial and military tech makes international cooperation difficult
Outro music: 谢帝 by 阿达娃 Adawa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcoIny3TD80
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