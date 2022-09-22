ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
China + AI = Military advantage?
0:00
-1:03:50

China + AI = Military advantage?

Jordan Schneider

How advanced is China's AI ecosystem and how much of it has military applicability? For a Department of Defense perspective, former DOD staffer and current CSIS fellow Greg Allen talks us through AI technology in China.

Co-hosting is Eric Lofgren of the podcast AcquisitionTalk.

We discuss

  • AI usage in the war in Ukraine

  • China's strategy for AI up to 2030

  • The military applications of AI technology

  • How China's mixing of commercial and military tech makes international cooperation difficult

Outro music: 谢帝 by 阿达娃 Adawa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcoIny3TD80

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