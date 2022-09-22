China + AI = Military advantage?

How advanced is China's AI ecosystem and how much of it has military applicability? For a Department of Defense perspective, former DOD staffer and current CSIS fellow Greg Allen talks us through AI technology in China.

Co-hosting is Eric Lofgren of the podcast AcquisitionTalk.

We discuss

AI usage in the war in Ukraine

China's strategy for AI up to 2030

The military applications of AI technology

How China's mixing of commercial and military tech makes international cooperation difficult

Outro music: 谢帝 by 阿达娃 Adawa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcoIny3TD80

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