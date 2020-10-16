China and the NBA

Why, aside from Yao, have Chinese players had no success in the NBA? Post-NBA, what has Yao done to reform and professionalize the Chinese Basketball Association? One year on, how does the NBA's response to Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey's tweet look in retrospect, and why has the Chinese government responded so differently to NBA and Premier League stars making noise about Xinjiang?

Hunter Shi of the podcast 翻转体育 and Nate Duncan of the Dunk'd On Podcast join to discuss.

Please refer your friends to ChinaTalk to win a ChinaTalk mug or hand-drawn postcard of your favorite Chinese politician! Click here to get a referral code and then text your friends the show.

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk.

I'm at jorschneider@gmail.com and twitter if you want to reach out.

Outtro Music: I've got good news and other news. Now each ChinaTalk episode will have two outtro songs (!!), but I'll be paywalling the tracklist. If you subscribe to ChinaTalk, I'll invite you to a private YouTube playlist which will feature all the music ever heard on the podcast.

Get bonus content on Patreon



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices