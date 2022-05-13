China + Hollywood: are we heading for a divorce?

China is now the largest market for movies globally, and there have long been whispers about exactly how this impacts Hollywood decisions when it comes to scripts and casting.

This episode I’m joined by Erich Schwartzel, author of Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy, for a deep dive into the world of Chinese cinema, Chinese movies abroad and China in Hollywood.

Along with co-host Irene Liu, a research analyst at Rhodium Group, we get into:

Why the director of Seven Years in Tibet apologized to China 15 years after its release

Which tech giant has a minority stake in Steven Spielberg’s production company

Whether Richard Gere is unhireable

Why the Kenyan official responsible for importing films loves Chinese ones

The American movies makers involved in Wolf Warriors

Irina Nistor, the Romanian translator of Rambo: https://www.nytimes.com/2014/02/18/opinion/vhs-vs-communism.html.

Chuck Norris vs Communism was a fantastic movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znp1dNaPp3k

Outro music: My New Swag (我的新衣) by VAVA feat. Ty. and Nina Wang

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aknkofx2bHg

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices