China-India Clashes: What Happens Next?

On June 15th, dozens of soldiers died in clashes on the China-India border. What exactly happened up in the Himalayas? What's the historical background? What does this mean for the trajectory of China-India and US-India relations?

We also get into development policy, water rights, and some improv featuring terrible Trump and Modi accents (I didn't even try when doing Xi).

Thanks to Akhil Bery and Sasha Riser Kositsky for coming on the show. Please consider donating to the ChinaTalk Patreon.

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