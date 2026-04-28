ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adham Bishr's avatar
Adham Bishr
3h

This is a great essay and follows a lot of the thinking for software system design principles for with regards to fault tolerance (ex. uptime/downtime, consistency vs availability, etc.)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture