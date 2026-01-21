ChinaTalk

Andy
2d

Thank you for discussing these topics , Ive been trying to come up with a framework or mental model for how to think about the trade off between industrial resilience and peace time economics and it feels like this is the first thing that’s digging into this

1d

Thanks for this. It is refreshing to be reminded of the days when they were smart people who understood semi industry dynamics guiding US industrial policy. CHIPS accomplished a ton of heavy lifting in a very brief period of time. And I would def like to see the first draft of that report one day!

One thing that did jump out at me though was the trope that Xiaomi/BYD/the Chinese system is all about fast followers. It bleeds into the concept that China copycats while America internet. Understand this discussion is focused on capital-intensive hardware industries, but if you look at internet then its hard to argue that China has not genuinely innovated and become the leader (WeChat, AliPay &tc &tc). After all what is Reels if not a fast-follower of TikTok??

