ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
China tech policy and competition, with Paul Triolo
0:00
-56:35

China tech policy and competition, with Paul Triolo

Paul Triolo, practice head of geotechnology at the Eurasia Group, sat down with Jordan to address some of the questions at the center of the U.S.-China tech relationship: the future of 5G research and innovation, persecutions of researchers and...
Jordan Schneider

Paul Triolo, practice head of geotechnology at the Eurasia Group, sat down with Jordan to address some of the questions at the center of the U.S.-China tech relationship: the future of 5G research and innovation, persecutions of researchers and scientists from China based in the U.S., security concerns surrounding Huawei and Chinese-funded communications infrastructure, and more. 

6:38: Current blind spots in Chinese tech policy

18:30: What does a “good” tech policy look like?

32:09: Is change possible under Xi Jinping?

42:16: What makes Huawei competitive?

The Eurasia Group has no clients in the People's Republic of China.

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