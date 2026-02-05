Minh Tran (https://www.couldabeenatthe.club/), Afra Wang (https://afra.work/) and Lauren Teixeira (https://lrntex.substack.com/) join me to talk about Chinamaxxing — the growing fascination among younger Americans with Chinese short-form content. We discuss why these videos feel so appealing in a moment of pessimism at home, how Trump’s America shapes that gaze, and where the “shiny,” abundance-driven vision of China starts to break down. We also get into what short-form can’t show and review Chinese films and hip-hop!

Chapters

00:00 Cultural Exchange and Chinese Short Form Content

08:14 Influencers and the Appeal of the China Aesthetic

14:13 Contradictions in the Chinese Narrative

25:06 Recommendations for Exploring Chinese Culture

33:33 Jia Zhangke's Cinematic Vision

38:12 Chengdu hip hop

41:48 The Future of Chinese Cultural Products

42:56 Censorship and the Dynamics of Domestic Entertainment in China

Outtro Music:

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