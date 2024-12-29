China's Best Music of 2024

Jake Newby is the author of Concrete Avalanche, a free newsletter about music from China. You might remember Jake from the Chinese shoegaze election playlist, or from the tracklist he presented on ChinaTalk back in June. Now that the year is over, Jake is here to introduce his picks for the overall most interesting songs to come out of China in 2024.

This tracklist includes everything from Afrobeat-influenced Beijing funk endorsed by Gilles Peterson, to an electronic track crafted in a Tibetan monastery featuring Buddhist chanting. You can find links to listen to each track individually on the ChinaTalk substack. Enjoy!

1. Golden Seeds 黄金种子 by Sleeping Dogs

2. Never Broken, Never Healed by Seon Ga 信鴿

3. Aroma Compound by ayrtbh

4. Stage Riot 舞台 by Carsick Cars

5. Hereditary Nightmare 遗 传 噩 梦 by The Swan and Blossoms 天鹅与花朵

6. Kagi 鍵 by Voision Xi

7. 物件 (Object) by Mdprl & Git Bu$y Trio

8. Night Patrol by Fazi 法兹

9. Mantra Of Buddha Akshobhya 不 动 佛 心 咒 by Howie Lee

10. Ghostbomb by Ghostmass 大鬼众

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