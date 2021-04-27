ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
China's Booming Podcast Ecosystem
0:00
-38:10

China's Booming Podcast Ecosystem

Enzo Chen, author of the Substack , and , the host of and the superb newsletter , discuss all things podcasting in China and Taiwan. We get into the best Chinese-language shows, what makes China's leading podcast app so special, the demographics of...
Jordan Schneider

Enzo Chen, author of the Substack 推播助栏The Podcast Pick, and Caiwei Chen, the host of 定向跳转 The Redirect Podcast and the superb newsletter Chaoyang Trap, discuss all things podcasting in China and Taiwan. We get into the best Chinese-language shows, what makes China's leading podcast app so special, the demographics of podcast listeners, censors efforts to control the newly popular medium, and Jordan's auditory forays into classic Chinese literature.

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://glow.fm/chinatalk/

Outtro music: PGONE X H3R3 都是你 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLe3ksDaX1k

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