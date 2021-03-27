ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
China's Chip Dreams
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-59:42

China's Chip Dreams

John Verwey of the Substack “Semi-Literate" (and formerly of Commerce’s BIS, USITC, and USTR) talks the history and future of China's chip industry. We get into government guidance funds, the CHIPS Act, “Fabs not Labs,” export controls,...
Jordan Schneider

John Verwey of the Substack “Semi-Literate" (and formerly of Commerce’s BIS, USITC, and USTR) talks the history and future of China's chip industry. We get into government guidance funds, the CHIPS Act, “Fabs not Labs,” export controls, and more. 

John's substack: https://semiliterate.substack.com/

Outtro Music: Justice‘s Genesis (Live Version) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdsEaSx7u90

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