China's Cyber Strengths + How to Analyze Policy

Dave Aitel, who started his career at NSA and spent the past twenty years in offensive cybersecurity, comes on ChinaTalk to discuss

What he's learned in his quest to read every cyber policy paper

What blindspots remain in the field

How China ranks in offensive and defensive cyber ceapabilities relative to the US and what we can all learn from the Tianfu Cup (http://www.tianfucup.com/)

Why Cyberpunk 2077 is a masterpiece

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Graded China Policy Papers: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1D88loPVPBgGYj53lroS05rB1LJ2kA5DnbfRJIXghST0/edit?usp=sharing

Graded Cyber Policy Papers: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pnISykZe1nn1wwWBJRiaxYaqDoj4ADeBtsoUL41Hw2Y/edit?usp=sharing

Outtro Music: ICE-PROUD 🏴󠁩󠁳󠀱󠁿 🏴󠁩󠁳󠀱󠁿 🏴󠁩󠁳󠀱󠁿 CAPITALIST-ZIBENJIA feat. 李尔新- & FendigheeRicch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NFP2r6TcMU

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