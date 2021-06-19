ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
China's Cyber Strengths + How to Analyze Policy
0:00
-51:45

China's Cyber Strengths + How to Analyze Policy

Dave Aitel, who started his career at NSA and spent the past twenty years in offensive cybersecurity, comes on ChinaTalk to discuss What he's learned in his quest to read every cyber policy paper What blindspots remain in the field How China...
Jordan Schneider

Dave Aitel, who started his career at NSA and spent the past twenty years in offensive cybersecurity,  comes on ChinaTalk to discuss

  • What he's learned in his quest to read every cyber policy paper

  • What blindspots remain in the field

  • How China ranks in offensive and defensive cyber ceapabilities relative to the US and what we can all learn from the Tianfu Cup (http://www.tianfucup.com/)

  • Why Cyberpunk 2077 is a masterpiece

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://glow.fm/chinatalk/ 

Apply to be an intern at Rhodium! https://rhg.com/careers/ 

Graded China Policy Papers: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1D88loPVPBgGYj53lroS05rB1LJ2kA5DnbfRJIXghST0/edit?usp=sharing

Graded Cyber Policy Papers: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pnISykZe1nn1wwWBJRiaxYaqDoj4ADeBtsoUL41Hw2Y/edit?usp=sharing 

Outtro Music: ICE-PROUD 🏴󠁩󠁳󠀱󠁿 🏴󠁩󠁳󠀱󠁿 🏴󠁩󠁳󠀱󠁿 CAPITALIST-ZIBENJIA feat. 李尔新- & FendigheeRicch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NFP2r6TcMU 

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