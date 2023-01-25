China's Data Policy Future

This episode is sponsored by Policyware. Check out Samm's class at https://www.policyware.org/chinatalk

How do Chinese cyber laws and regulations affect multinational companies, and US-China relations? Samm Sacks of Yale Law School walks us through the latest developments in this arena — we discuss:

Why Chinese data policy has been on front-page news in the past few years;

What China is hoping to gain from its new laws and regulations;

The status of TikTok negotiations, and the prospects of a deal given today’s political climate;

How the US and China can — yet sometimes don’t — leverage their data policy infrastructure against one another.

Outtro music: 回答 - YOUNG 建坤 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5Obr1iXFCs

Midjourney is me prompting a Duchamp painting "data privacy"

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