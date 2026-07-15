ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
China's Mythos Moment
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-1:09:58

China's Mythos Moment

Jordan Schneider

Claude Mythos scrambled American AI policy, leaving us with what Dean Ball calls a de facto involuntary licensing regime from the administration that promised us the opposite. Zhipu's cofounder says China will have a Mythos-class model before the end of the year; IAPS says February 2027. Either way, Beijing is about to face down the same question, but unlike Washington, it already has a form to fill out.

Guests: Kevin Xu of Interconnected. Matt Sheehan, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment.

We discuss…

  • Why China's answer to Mythos will look like Glasswing — but started by the state, not a lab, with government ministries and central SOEs first in line

  • Whether the CAC's content-testing regime can absorb cyber, and why a Chinese lab dropping a frontier model without a heads-up would be "very bold and self-destructive behavior"

  • The mixed signals on open source — a Reuters report on MOFCOM and NDRC weighing export controls on model weights, versus Minimax and Zhipu founders publicly doubling down, with Xi's WAIC speech as the tiebreaker

  • Whether open weights even matter when running a frontier model adversarially requires a datacenter, and the case that lighting the dark park makes it safer

  • What the US and China can actually agree on — non-state actors, eval methodology sharing, and why labor displacement lessons don't travel

  • Companion-app regulation flowing from Sacramento and Albany to Beijing, the AI policy brain drain into the labs, and whether Sam Altman's five percent is American state capitalism or just a Trump thing

song: https://suno.com/s/xZE1pIKrVBtCfTBO

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