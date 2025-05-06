ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
China's Nuclear Shadow
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China's Nuclear Shadow

Jordan Schneider

Can China use military force to achieve its political goals, without triggering nuclear war? To find out, ChinaTalk interviewed Fiona Cunningham, a professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania and author of the new book, Under the Nuclear Shadow: China’s Information-Age Weapons in International Security.

Co-hosting today is Michael Horowitz, another Penn professor who served in Biden’s Department of Defense.

We discuss…

  • How to use open source PLA documents to conduct deep research,

  • The evolution of Chinese defense strategy, including the impact of the third Taiwan Strait crisis,

  • Nuclear modernization and China’s “no first use” policy,

  • How the PLA makes decisions, including why they chose to develop cyber capabilities, anti-satellite weapons, and hypersonic missiles over proposed alternatives.

    Outtro Music: Beauty by Gui Bian https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTlfSOCwYJ8

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