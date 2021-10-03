China's Space Plans for the 2020s

Hosts of the Dongfang Hour (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3UXwB0UbUIg4z4vssUHPBw), a podcast focusing on the Chinese aerospace industry, Blain Curcio and Jean Deville join me in another ChinaTalk space episode to talk about launches in China and public enthusiasm for space projects.

We discuss

The Belt and Road in space

The differences between the Starlink and Guowang networks

Europe’s dilemma on selling to the US and China

China’s ambitious space projects in the 2020s

Why the vibe in the Chinese private space industry is “smiley and optimistic”

Check out https://www.masterworks.io/chinatalk

Please consider supporting the show at https://www.patreon.com/ChinaTalk

Outtro Music: Young Thug ft Elton Jon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqIyH_9uaOQ

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