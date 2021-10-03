ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
China's Space Plans for the 2020s
0:00
-45:23

China's Space Plans for the 2020s

<p>Hosts of the Dongfang Hour (<a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3UXwB0UbUIg4z4vssUHPBw" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3UXwB0UbUIg4z4vssUHPBw</a>), a podcast focusing on the Chinese aerospace industry
Jordan Schneider

Hosts of the Dongfang Hour (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3UXwB0UbUIg4z4vssUHPBw), a podcast focusing on the Chinese aerospace industry, Blain Curcio and Jean Deville join me in another ChinaTalk space episode to talk about launches in China and public enthusiasm for space projects.

We discuss

  • The Belt and Road in space

  • The differences between the Starlink and Guowang networks

  • Europe’s dilemma on selling to the US and China

  • China’s ambitious space projects in the 2020s

  • Why the vibe in the Chinese private space industry is “smiley and optimistic”

Check out https://www.masterworks.io/chinatalk

Please consider supporting the show at https://www.patreon.com/ChinaTalk

Outtro Music: Young Thug ft Elton Jon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqIyH_9uaOQ

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