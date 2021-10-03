China's Space Plans for the 2020s

Hosts of the Dongfang Hour (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3UXwB0UbUIg4z4vssUHPBw), a podcast focusing on the Chinese aerospace industry, Blain Curcio and Jean Deville join me in another ChinaTalk space episode to talk about launches in China and public enthusiasm for space projects.
We discuss
The Belt and Road in space
The differences between the Starlink and Guowang networks
Europe’s dilemma on selling to the US and China
China’s ambitious space projects in the 2020s
Why the vibe in the Chinese private space industry is “smiley and optimistic”
Check out https://www.masterworks.io/chinatalk
Please consider supporting the show at https://www.patreon.com/ChinaTalk
Outtro Music: Young Thug ft Elton Jon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqIyH_9uaOQ
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