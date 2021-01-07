China's Spies

Matt Brazil discusses his new book co-written with Peter Mattis, 'Chinese Communist Espionage, An Intelligence Primer.' We talk about the role spies played in the creation and evolution of the CCP, run through some Zhou Enlai conspiracy theories, and discuss the role of espionage in today's China.

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://glow.fm/chinatalk/

Intro Music: Wong Chia Chi's theme from Lust, Caution

Outtro Music: Player's Ball by Outkast (Thank you Georgia!)

Get bonus content on Patreon



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices