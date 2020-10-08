China's True Tech Ambitions

How does the Chinese government's S&T spending differ fundamentally from America's and what does that tell us about the nature of their industrial policy? What is China Standards 2035 and what implications could it have? Will China pull the rare earth card? And is there any chance that America doesn't overcorrect?

Emily de La Bruyere of Horizon Advisory joins ChinaTalk to discuss.

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