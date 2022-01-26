China's Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, Part 1

Why has China and its foreign ministry struggled to communicate with the world? In his book, China’s Civilian Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) traces the history of China’s post-1949 diplomatic corps, from the impact of Zhou Enlai’s experiences in Paris to reluctant guerrilla-generals-turned-ambassadors trying to get to grips with manning embassies half a world away from Cultural Revolution China.

Along with Schwarzman scholar Jason Zhou, we dissect the international diplomacy up to Kissinger’s visit to China.

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://patreon.com/chinatalk

Get bonus content on Patreon



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices