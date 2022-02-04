China's Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, Part 2

Author of China's Civilian Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy Peter Martin (@PeterMartin_PCM) and Schwarzman scholar Jason Zhou return to take us from the young diplomats venturing out of China in the eighties to today’s Wolf Warriors and the adoption of more nationalist rhetoric.

We also discuss

Chinese diplomats’ and Canadian retirement homes

Xi Jinping’s father-in-law and his admiration for Thatcher

Tiananmen and rebuilding China back from diplomatic isolation

Why Chinese right-wingers send the foreign ministry calcium pills

Whether Wang Yi can handle Maotai

Check out Peter's book here: https://www.amazon.com/Chinas-Civilian-Army-Warrior-Diplomacy/dp/0197513700

Outro music: I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung from Nixon in China by John Adams, performed by Kathleen Kim https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mtMI_huRtY

Public notice: ChinaTalk's editor Callan is currently in London and planning an informal meetup up on February 24th. Details here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/china-nerds-meetup-tickets-261114549647

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