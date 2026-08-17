ChinaTalk's Contests

$50k prize pool for creative ideas, proposals, and writing pitches broadly related to the China-AI beat, which double as our recruiting drive for new staff researchers/writers. Deadline is August 23rd; learn more here .

$25k prize pool for evaluation protocols that help foreign policy and national security users learn about AI models’ capabilities, limitations, and how they could be useful in diplomatic and strategic contexts. Deadline is September 1st; learn more about the contest here, and check out our podcast with AI eval professionals here.