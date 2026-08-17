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ChinaTalk's Contests

Thanks to a generous Coefficient Giving grant, ChinaTalk is currently running two contests! See below for details:

  • $50k prize pool for creative ideas, proposals, and writing pitches broadly related to the China-AI beat, which double as our recruiting drive for new staff researchers/writers. Deadline is August 23rd; learn more here.

  • $25k prize pool for evaluation protocols that help foreign policy and national security users learn about AI models’ capabilities, limitations, and how they could be useful in diplomatic and strategic contexts. Deadline is September 1st; learn more about the contest here, and check out our podcast with AI eval professionals here.

AI Evals for the Situation Room, Explained

Jordan Schneider and Phoebe Chow
·
Aug 11
AI Evals for the Situation Room, Explained

Over the past few years, we’ve seen hints of policymakers and national leaders using AI models in their actual policy decision-making. Senior leadership across the world has started using AI not just for tactical or operational tasks, but increasingly for broad strategic decision-making.

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© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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