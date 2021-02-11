ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Chinese Cooking Demystified
0:00
-44:57

Chinese Cooking Demystified

Special Chinese New Year Edition!
Jordan Schneider

Chinese Cooking Demystified is my favorite English language Youtube cooking channel. I chat with creators Chris and Steph about how they create their recipes, who watches their videos, whether Chinese food is soft power, bilibili vs youtube cooking channels, and why everyone in China wants to learn to bake.  

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://glow.fm/chinatalk/

春节快乐！

Outtro music, Doubanjiang by Masiwei https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HxkMKb_EQs

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