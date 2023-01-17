Chips Act: A How To Guide

What can $52bn for semiconductors actually accomplish? To discuss the tensions and tradeoffs underlying the decisions that the US government is about to make on how to spend this money, I have on today Jacob Feldgoise, an analyst at CSET and Vishnu Kannan, who works at the Carnegie Endowment. We'll be discussing their fantastic paper entitled: "The Limits of Reshoring and Next Steps for U.S. Semiconductor Policy."
Jacob and Vishnu's paper: https://carnegieendowment.org/2022/11/22/after-chips-act-limits-of-reshoring-and-next-steps-for-u.s.-semiconductor-policy-pub-88439
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Outtro Music: federal funding by Cake https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phHe6aNcocQ
Cover art: I fed midjourney a picasso portrait and told it 'semiconductor supply chain'
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