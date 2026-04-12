Claude Mythos and National Power

Anthropic’s new model found decades-old vulnerabilities in foundational open-source code that millions of automated tests and countless human experts had missed, presaging a potentially revolutionary moment in cyber.

Ben Buchanan, former senior advisor for AI at the White House and author of The Hacker and the State, and Michael Sulmeyer, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, join the show to break it all down. Full disclosure: Ben advises Anthropic.

We discuss…

How Mythos found 27-year-old bugs in code everyone thought was secure

The offense-defense balance: whether a Ukraine with Mythos and a Russia without it changes the war

Project Glasswing and Anthropic’s attempt to build a private-sector vulnerabilities equities process

Why critical infrastructure patching is about to become a nightmare

What happens when ransomware gets vibe-coded

Why bio won’t be far behind

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