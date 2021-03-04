Clubhouse and Feminism in China with Shen Lu

Shen Lu of Protocol discusses the magical world of Mandarin language Clubhouse before diving into the feminist movement in China. We cover the Xianzi case, Bilibili's misogynist content, and the challenges that women face working in China's highest-flying tech firms.

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Outtro Music: 賽文&GOD - 努力工作吧

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYSncvx4txE

We mentioned https://www.freshgogo.com/ and https://www.yamibuy.com/en as Chinese grocery delivery options in the show. https://www.hungrypanda.co/ is the 'seamless' for Asian food, which also in 10 different countries! They really should sponsor me...

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