Competition Policy 2025

To discuss the post-election future of US competition policy, ChinaTalk interviewed Peter Harrell and Nazak Nikakhtar.

Nazak served in the Trump administration after a long career as a civil servant, where she was instrumental in shaping the Commerce Department’s work on China, first at the International Trade Administration and later leading the Bureau of Industry and Security. Peter worked in the Biden administration on the National Economic Council and National Security Council, focusing on international economics, export controls, and investment restrictions.

We discuss…

The role of the executive in setting the industrial policy agenda

Leadership shortcomings in the Biden and Trump administrations

Competition with China — bipartisan consensus, bureaucratic inertia, and strategies to stop wasting time.

Advice for America’s next president, from export controls to pharmaceutical decoupling and alliance management

Creative approaches to supply chain resilience

This is 2023 CSET report Jordan referenced (See the “Understanding the Intangibles section)

Outtro Music: Jun Mayuzumi - Black Room (Youtube Link)

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