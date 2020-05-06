ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Coronastories 3: Nanjing, Nepal, and Singapore
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Coronastories 3: Nanjing, Nepal, and Singapore

The legendary discusses how Coronavirus played out in cross-continent conversations with her mother. We'll also hear from Asmod in Nepal and Lambert in Singapore. In case you haven't heard, I write a . Recent posts are on US-China and AI chips....
Jordan Schneider

The legendary Yangyang Cheng discusses how Coronavirus played out in cross-continent conversations with her mother. We'll also hear from Asmod in Nepal and Lambert in Singapore.

In case you haven't heard, I write a newsletter.  Recent posts are on US-China and AI chips.

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The closing song was from James Brown's legendary Live at the Apollo Theater, 1962.

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