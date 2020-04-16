ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Coronastories: Dispatches from Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong
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-36:23

Coronastories: Dispatches from Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong

This week I'm trying something different. I've been interviewing my friends across China about their Coronavirus experiences, . We start off with Dev from Shanghai who lived through the entire lockdown and has interesting reflections on the lasting...
Jordan Schneider

This week I'm trying something different. I've been interviewing my friends across China about their Coronavirus experiences, 故事FM style. We start off with Dev from Shanghai who lived through the entire lockdown and has interesting reflections on the lasting effects of social distancing on interpersonal relationships. 

Next, I talked with Jen about how Hong Kong has navigated the crisis. Finally, Tianyu, who flew back mid-March to Beijing, discusses mandatory self-quarantine and the process of navigating the bureaucratic mess of QR health codes.

I'm planning on potentially doing a few more of these so do reach out if you feel you have a story you'd like to share, not just about China but Asia more generally. I'm JordanSchneider on wechat, jorschneider@gmail.com or on twitter.

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