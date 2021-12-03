CSET: How to Break the Think Tank Mold

Dewey Murdick, director of CSET, discusses how the organization has brought a new level of rigor to hot topics ranging from chips to immigration and AI safety policy.

We also discuss:

CSET's Map of Science and the fate of Google Scholar

Being beholden to the checkbooks of funders

Topics that make policymakers' eyes roll - but shouldn't

The optimal employment conditions for growing temperate, nice, low-ego, tasty fruit

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Outtro music that Dewey eventually got around to sending me: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41U78QP8nBk Daisy Bell - the first computer to sing

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