ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
CSET: How to Break the Think Tank Mold
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CSET: How to Break the Think Tank Mold

<p>Dewey Murdick, director of CSET, discusses how the organization has brought a new level of rigor to hot topics ranging from chips to immigration and AI safety policy. </p><p> </p><p>We also discuss:</p><ul><li><a href="https://cset.georgetown.edu/publi
Jordan Schneider

Dewey Murdick, director of CSET, discusses how the organization has brought a new level of rigor to hot topics ranging from chips to immigration and AI safety policy.

We also discuss:

  • CSET's Map of Science and the fate of Google Scholar

  • Being beholden to the checkbooks of funders

  • Topics that make policymakers' eyes roll - but shouldn't

  • The optimal employment conditions for growing temperate, nice, low-ego, tasty fruit

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Outtro music that Dewey eventually got around to sending me: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41U78QP8nBk Daisy Bell - the first computer to sing

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