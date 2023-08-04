Culture Month! Indie Chinese Music Hour with Concrete Avalanche

This August, ChinaTalk is going to take a bit of a break from our usual routine of tech and politics coverage to spend some time with Chinese culture! Starting us off is Jake Newby of the Concrete Avalanche substack who will be taking us through a radio hour of some of the most interesting independent music coming out of China.

Here's the playlist:

Intro music: Voision Xi - 'Too Late to Complain' from Five Loops in Her Way. More on that EP here; listen to Voision's jazz record Lost For Words here.

1. Voision Xi - 'Catch the Train' from Eating Music's Running With Friends. More on that compilation here.

2. Vii M - 'Man O' War (Cocoonics remix)' from The Other Side of Sublunary (The Remixes). More on Vii M and Sublunary here.

3. Lygort Trio - '藏身之处' from Lygort Trio. More on them here.

4. Hualun - 'Cities of the Red Night' from Tempus. More on Tempus here.

5. Zhou Shijue - '幸福来的这么自然‘ from 应运而生. More on his record with J-Fever and Eddie Beatz here.

6. 33EMYBW - 'The Unheard Southern Mountains' from Long May the Water Flow. More on that compilation here.

7. Li Daiguo - '小精灵幼儿园放学' from 吥哔呢未来音:奇幻童年.

8. Zhaoze - 'Stand in Wind' from No Answer Blowin' in the Wind. More on that album here.

9. Ὁπλίτης - 'Ὁ τῶν τραυμάτων ἄγγελος' from Τρωθησομένη. More on Hoplites here.

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