Culture Month! Painting in Premodern China

Culture month continues with some traditional Chinese painting coverage!

What was it like to paint in premodern China? How did a husband-wife and master-mentee team up to produce some remarkable art? Why is it okay to say Chinese art is "good" or "bad" while those who critique western art have so much heartburn over saying their opinion?

Cohosting is Joseph Scheier-Dolberg, Chinese paintings curator at the MET.

This episode is better experienced on YouTube. Check out the video on ChinaTalk's YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/Rxr6xOj29A8

Here's the link to the exhibit: https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/learning-to-paint/exhibition-objects

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