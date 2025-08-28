ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Dan Wang on Modern China
0:00
-1:16:03

Dan Wang on Modern China

“Beijing has been taking the future dead seriously for the past four decades. That is why they will not out-compete the United States.”
Jordan Schneider

Dan Wang at long last makes his solo ChinaTalk debut! We’re here to discuss and celebrate his first book, Breakneck.

We get into…

  • Engineering states vs lawyerly societies,

  • The competing legacies of the 1980s in China, the decade which saw brutal repression via the One Child Policy and Tiananmen alongside intellectual debate, cultural vibrancy, and rock and roll,

  • Methods of knowing China, from the People’s Daily and Seeking Truth to on-the-ground research,

  • How to compare the values of China’s convenient yet repressive society with the chaotic pluralism of the USA,

  • What Li Qiang’s career post-Shanghai lockdowns can tell us about the value of loyalty vs competence in Xi’s China.

Outro music: Mozart - The Marriage of Figaro (YouTube link)

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