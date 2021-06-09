ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
DARPA and How to R&D Right
0:00
-40:52

DARPA and How to R&D Right

, an independent researcher and robotics PhD, discusses Why DARPA has so many hits to its name Why NASA wasted the past two decades What needs to be subtracted from the US research ecosystem Sci-fi book recommendations Please consider supporting...
Jordan Schneider

Ben Reinhardt, an independent researcher and robotics PhD, discusses

  • Why DARPA has so many hits to its name

  • Why NASA wasted the past two decades

  • What needs to be subtracted from the US research ecosystem

  • Sci-fi book recommendations

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://glow.fm/chinatalk/

Intro Music: Mura Masa, Messy Love https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwXuBAd7Hh4

Outtro Music: 贝贝 / Melo - backbone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26EDDCQcPEQ

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