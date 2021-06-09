DARPA and How to R&D Right

Ben Reinhardt, an independent researcher and robotics PhD, discusses
Why DARPA has so many hits to its name
Why NASA wasted the past two decades
What needs to be subtracted from the US research ecosystem
Sci-fi book recommendations
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Intro Music: Mura Masa, Messy Love https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwXuBAd7Hh4
Outtro Music: 贝贝 / Melo - backbone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26EDDCQcPEQ
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