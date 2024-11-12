Data Wars and the DOJ

To discuss the Department of Justice’s new proposed rule on data security, we interviewed two brilliant guests from the ChinaTalk Hall of Fame — DOJ National Security Division attorneys Lee Licata and Devin DeBacker.

Before DOJ, Lee was an attorney at DHS and then CBP, while Devin was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis and then worked with the Office of White House Counsel. Today we’ll be discussing the DOJ’s new proposed rule on data security.

We get into…

DOJ’s plan to protect your data from foreign adversaries,

How public comments have shaped the proposed rule since the last time we interviewed Lee and Devin,

DOJ’s tools for enforcing corporate compliance,

The differences between data security regulations, privacy laws, and export controls,

Why some public comments get accepted and some get rejected,

The DOJ playbook for assembling a dream team of talented bureaucrats.

Thanks to Nicholas Welch for hosting this interview!

Outtro music: Bad Boys (Theme from Cops) (Youtube link) + Everybody Loves the Sunshine (Takuya Kuroda) (YouTube)

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Check out our last show about the DOJ's data security rule here.

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