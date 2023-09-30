ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Deep Tech VC On AI, Chips, and US-China Competition
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Deep Tech VC On AI, Chips, and US-China Competition

Plus: How Pizza Machines Explain Everything
Jordan Schneider

James Wang, partner at Creative Ventures, joins to discuss:

  • Huawei breakthrough implications and why NVIDIA's CUDA will make it particularly difficult to create a useful domestic AI chip

  • Why China's AI companies have been underperforming my expectations

  • How semiconductor industry dynamics parallel the challenges facing AI startups

  • How pizza machines explain AI's future impact on the labor market

  • Challenges and opportunities in investing in deep tech, including the eager but raw founder talent pool as well as the importance of market structure and distinguishing between R&D and engineering risk

This show was brought to you by Creative Ventures.

Creatives Ventures is at https://creativeventures.vc/

James writes at https://weightythoughts.com/ and tweets at @AJamesWang

Outtro Music: the legendary Combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell

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