Deep Tech VC On AI, Chips, and US-China Competition

James Wang, partner at Creative Ventures, joins to discuss:
Huawei breakthrough implications and why NVIDIA's CUDA will make it particularly difficult to create a useful domestic AI chip
Why China's AI companies have been underperforming my expectations
How semiconductor industry dynamics parallel the challenges facing AI startups
How pizza machines explain AI's future impact on the labor market
Challenges and opportunities in investing in deep tech, including the eager but raw founder talent pool as well as the importance of market structure and distinguishing between R&D and engineering risk
This show was brought to you by Creative Ventures.
Creatives Ventures is at https://creativeventures.vc/
James writes at https://weightythoughts.com/ and tweets at @AJamesWang
Outtro Music: the legendary Combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices