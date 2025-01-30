ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
DeepSeek: What It Means and What Happens Next
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DeepSeek: What It Means and What Happens Next

Jordan Schneider

Kevin Xu of Interconnected and Interconnected Capital and I knock it out of the park with a roundup episode exploring:

  • What DeepSeek does and doesn't illustrate about Chinese innovation

  • Tensions between open-source cosmopolitanism and nationalism built into DeepSeek and the broader Chinese tech community

  • DeepSeek's organizational and talent management strategy, parallels to OpenAI, and what the fame will mean for the firm and Chinese AI policy

  • What DeepSeek should and may mean for the future of export controls and broader US innovation policy

The JS Tan article referenced: https://www.chinatalk.media/p/deepseeks-secret-to-success

Dario's first article on our happy AI future: https://darioamodei.com/machines-of-loving-grace

Dario's second article on why America needs to export control China: https://darioamodei.com/on-deepseek-and-export-controls

Outtro Music: Dizkar, 愛縂時刻盛開 https://open.spotify.com/track/1rXneAS9Djts7fwRGHUeG5?si=b2b29714802948de

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