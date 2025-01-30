DeepSeek: What It Means and What Happens Next

Kevin Xu of Interconnected and Interconnected Capital and I knock it out of the park with a roundup episode exploring:

What DeepSeek does and doesn't illustrate about Chinese innovation

Tensions between open-source cosmopolitanism and nationalism built into DeepSeek and the broader Chinese tech community

DeepSeek's organizational and talent management strategy, parallels to OpenAI, and what the fame will mean for the firm and Chinese AI policy

What DeepSeek should and may mean for the future of export controls and broader US innovation policy

The JS Tan article referenced: https://www.chinatalk.media/p/deepseeks-secret-to-success

Dario's first article on our happy AI future: https://darioamodei.com/machines-of-loving-grace

Dario's second article on why America needs to export control China: https://darioamodei.com/on-deepseek-and-export-controls

Outtro Music: Dizkar, 愛縂時刻盛開 https://open.spotify.com/track/1rXneAS9Djts7fwRGHUeG5?si=b2b29714802948de

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