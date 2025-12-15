Détente 2.0 with Mike Froman of CFR

Mike Froman is president of the Council on Foreign Relations and former U.S. Trade Representative. He joins ChinaTalk for the first time to discuss:

Why his 1992 dissertation on détente is suddenly relevant again – and why “positive linkage” fails to change adversary behavior,

How mutual assured destruction has shifted from nuclear weapons to rare earths, supply chains, and technology, and why the U.S. and China are stuck in a costly, uncomfortable stalemate,

Trump’s unorthodox use of economic leverage and America’s resilience problem,

CFR’s new cross-fellow initiatives on China, economics, and open-source analysis,

Plus: an inside look at how think tanks work — salaries, funding, and what to expect from Mike Froman’s tenure leading the CFR.

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