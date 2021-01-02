DIU's Michael Brown on US-China Tech Competition

Kicking off a series on US-China defense-related issues with Eric Lofgren of the podcast AcquisitionTalk, we host Defense Innovation Unit head Michael Brown.

We touch on a number of topics, including:

Industrial espionage and foreign investment

The debate over basic vs. applied research

China starting to determine technical standards

Coordinating with allies on semiconductors

Transitioning tech in the DoD

Before taking the helm of DIU in 2018, Michael co-authored a study with Pravneet Singh showing how Chinese participation in the US venture/tech ecosystem had surged from $300 million in 2010 to $11.52 billion in 2015. Chinese capital comprised 16 percent of all deals in 2016. That work launched the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA) which strengthened the government's ability to block Chinese investments.

Do note we recorded this episode in early Nov before the election.

Outtro music by Higher Brothers, 'Empire'

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