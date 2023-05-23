ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
DoD Tech Strategy: How the Pentagon Hopes to Innovate
0:00
-1:17:16

DoD Tech Strategy: How the Pentagon Hopes to Innovate

Jordan Schneider

The Pentagon has a new tech strategy! What does it say, what impact will it have, and what do its authors think about technological change and warfare?

Dr. Nina Kollars, advisor to Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) Heidi Shyu, and R&E’s Chief Data Officer Cyrus Jabbari join us to discuss in a wide ranging and at times philosophical conversation about

  • the challenges of peacetime innovation

  • critical technology lists

  • lessons from the origins of the machine gun and development of modern fighter jets

  • What Cezanne and Picasso can teach us about military innovation (from this piece https://warontherocks.com/2017/03/when-clausewitz-meets-cezanne-mastery-and-the-art-of-future-war/)

NYC ChinaTalk Meetup! https://partiful.com/e/taNb35oaCKjglbHHdEA1

Here's the strategy: https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3389118/dod-releases-national-defense-science-and-technology-strategy/ R&E’s Chief Data Offcer yrHerus Jabbari

Music: a guy banging on pots and pans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQEedhz9ERs

Midjourney is a prompt of an F16 with this late 19th century Japanese calligraphy https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/55820

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture