DoD Tech Strategy: How the Pentagon Hopes to Innovate

The Pentagon has a new tech strategy! What does it say, what impact will it have, and what do its authors think about technological change and warfare?

Dr. Nina Kollars, advisor to Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) Heidi Shyu, and R&E’s Chief Data Officer Cyrus Jabbari join us to discuss in a wide ranging and at times philosophical conversation about

the challenges of peacetime innovation

critical technology lists

lessons from the origins of the machine gun and development of modern fighter jets

What Cezanne and Picasso can teach us about military innovation (from this piece https://warontherocks.com/2017/03/when-clausewitz-meets-cezanne-mastery-and-the-art-of-future-war/)

NYC ChinaTalk Meetup! https://partiful.com/e/taNb35oaCKjglbHHdEA1

Here's the strategy: https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3389118/dod-releases-national-defense-science-and-technology-strategy/ R&E’s Chief Data Offcer yrHerus Jabbari

Music: a guy banging on pots and pans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQEedhz9ERs

Midjourney is a prompt of an F16 with this late 19th century Japanese calligraphy https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/55820

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