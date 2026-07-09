ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Sam Felton's avatar
Sam Felton
2h

Sorry, a nit:

According to this article,

"NIST quietly began recommending against using the encryption standard in the wake of the Snowden disclosures, and the resulting uproar led to the development of PGP."

No. PGP was invented in the 1990s by a dude named Zimmermann. Phil Zimmermann is somewhat of a heroic figure amongst the digerati. The Snowden revelations and resulting brouhaha didn't happen until the 2010s.

Snowden and the WikiLeaks dude are likewise seen in heroic light by most digerati over a certain age.

TIA

Otherwise, keep up the good work.

Regards,

~SS

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