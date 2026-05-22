ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Doing Big Things in Policy: It's All White Space
0:00
-55:39

Doing Big Things in Policy: It's All White Space

Jordan Schneider

Wanna do big things? This week, a how-to guide for technically minded people who want to stop posting and start changing things — covering everything from why every globally important problem is "white space."

Joining Jordan are Kumar Garg, founder of Renaissance Philanthropy and a veteran of the Obama White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Remco Zwetsloot, co-founder of the Horizon Institute for Public Service, which builds pipelines into government for emerging-tech talent.

We discuss…

  • Why $10 million globally on lead remediation tells you everything about how undertalented the world's most important problems are

  • Ambition + humility as the Horizon Fellowship's selection criteria — and why most candidates need to hear the opposite of what they expect

  • "We care meetings" vs. "we decide meetings," the Geithner heuristic for surviving senior government roles

  • The tribal KPIs of the White House — what the Office of Public Engagement, speech writing, and comms actually want from a policy nerd

  • The conscious-incompetence quadrant and why "your job is not to be the expert, your job is to mobilize expertise"

  • The posting-to-policy pipeline, the rise of the individual writer, and the introspective work that public writing forces

  • My Bulgarian tanks fantasy vs. the value-over-replacement case for picking your own hobby horse

Horizon recently launched Launchpad, a Substack on working in emerging tech policy with advice, explainers, and conversations like this one — if you enjoyed this conversation, you’ll probably like their other stuff as well.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture