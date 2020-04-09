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Domestic Coronavirus Propaganda and China-Australia Relations
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Domestic Coronavirus Propaganda and China-Australia Relations

and are two former Australian government officials who together write (内参), a fantastic new newsletter on Chinese policy and China-Australia relations. We talk about how the CCP is trying to convince its population that post-coronavirus all...
Jordan Schneider

Adam Ni and Yun Jiang are two former Australian government officials who together write Neican(内参), a fantastic new newsletter on Chinese policy and China-Australia relations. 

We talk about how the CCP is trying to convince its population that post-coronavirus all is still well on the mainland. We also go into the main flashpoints from an Aussie perspective, focusing in particular on influence campaigns. 

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