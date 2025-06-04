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Dylan, Doug, Jon on AI Mandate of Heaven + Ezra Beef
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Dylan, Doug, Jon on AI Mandate of Heaven + Ezra Beef

Jordan Schneider

Two weeks in a row what has gotten into us.

  • Jordan tries to save the NSF and immigrant visas with an AI researcher letter

  • Our quarterly AI mandate of heaven update (there's been alot of movement!)

  • Dylan makes bad slop jokes

  • The Ezra Klein/Dylan Patel beef begins

  • We recommend the amazing book Mitsui: Three Centuries of Japanese Business

Outtro music: באמפרים” (pronounced Bam-pe-rim, roughly “Bumpers”) by the Israeli hip-hop duo Ness & Stilla, 2024 https://open.spotify.com/track/3FihyZ7YA7vrNiSUfWww10?si=9817a9122faf4b08

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