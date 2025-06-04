Dylan, Doug, Jon on AI Mandate of Heaven + Ezra Beef

Two weeks in a row what has gotten into us.

Jordan tries to save the NSF and immigrant visas with an AI researcher letter

Our quarterly AI mandate of heaven update (there's been alot of movement!)

Dylan makes bad slop jokes

The Ezra Klein/Dylan Patel beef begins

We recommend the amazing book Mitsui: Three Centuries of Japanese Business

Outtro music: באמפרים” (pronounced Bam-pe-rim, roughly “Bumpers”) by the Israeli hip-hop duo Ness & Stilla, 2024 https://open.spotify.com/track/3FihyZ7YA7vrNiSUfWww10?si=9817a9122faf4b08

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