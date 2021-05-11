Elon Musk, TSMC, Open Source, Endless Frontier and Zhang Yiming

Kevin Xu of the fantastic Interconnected newsletter, and formerly of Commerce and the Obama White House, ran through a grab bag of some of the hottest topics in US-China tech.

We got into the politics of Tesla in China, what Morris Chang of TSMC thinks about the future of the semiconductor industry, how open source is key to the future of American industrial policy, why the Endless Frontier Act (which I wrote about in the most recent edition of the ChinaTalk newsletter) is the most important bill you've never heard of, and why Bytedance's Zhang Yiming deserves his own biopic.

Student Research Symposium: https://forms.gle/FYoSeHS7t3ZLLwEh9

Work with me! https://rhg.com/job/research-assistant-china-technology-and-industry-research/

Outtro Music: Soft Lipa - An Epic | Warrior OST https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAOTdpEeZ6s

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