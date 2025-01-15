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ChinaTalk
EMERGENCY POD: AI Diffusion Export Controls
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EMERGENCY POD: AI Diffusion Export Controls

Jordan Schneider

Biden last export control, for real this time! Who does and doesn't get to build datacenters under this new regulation?

To discuss, we brought on RAND's Lennart Heim, Jimmy Goodrich, Chris Miller, and Dylan Patel.

Outtro Music: Afida Es & the Siglap Boys - jangan goda, Malaysia, 1967 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvXrdwKST1U&ab_channel=schutbart

hasnah haron & the spiritual 70's _ bintang pujaan, Malaysia 1977 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4cMsoLttNs&ab_channel=nostalgiahassny

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